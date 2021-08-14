Earthquake hits Haiti

Following the 7.2 magnitude earthquake that struck near Haiti on Saturday morning, Doctors Without Borders/Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF) teams in the Sud region and in Port-au-Prince are assessing the impact on health facilities and how MSF can support the local response.

MSF provides reproductive health care in Port-à-Piment, in the Sud region, where the earthquake caused extensive damage to buildings. MSF will help local health facilities stabilize patients with serious injuries.

In Port-au-Prince, MSF’s Tabarre Hospital is ready to treat patients with severe injuries, and MSF is supporting blood collection efforts in Turgeau. After MSF called for blood donations to help those injured in the earthquake, local blood donors quickly responded.

MSF teams continue to assess the medical and humanitarian needs in other areas of Haiti affected by the earthquake.