Earthquake in Haiti: Welthungerhilfe Provides 100,000 Euros for Immediate Assistance

Disaster Hits One of the Poorest Countries in the World

Bonn/Berlin, 15/08/2021 The southwest of Haiti was rocked by a severe earthquake yesterday. The tremors were stronger than during the devastating earthquake of 2010, in which 200,000 people lost their lives. Many buildings have been destroyed, and the number of dead and injured continues to rise.

Welthungerhilfe is working with partner organizations to prepare the necessary assistance measures. “The earthquake has particularly affected the south and the province of Nippes. These are some of the poorest areas on the island, and they have poor infrastructure. The only road to the province from the capital Port-au-Prince runs through areas that have been controlled by armed groups since June. It is becoming a great challenge to supply the villages and devastated hospitals with aid supplies. Many people there have not just survived the last big earthquake, but also suffered the effects of Hurricane Matthew in 2016. This disaster has now once more destroyed their livelihoods", says Annalisa Lombardo, Country Director for Welthungerhilfe in Haiti, explaining the desperate situation faced by locals.

The disaster hits the Caribbean country at a time when it is already facing political instability, economic woes, and great hardship. The President, Jovenel Moïse, was murdered a month ago. At the same time, Haiti is suffering greatly from the economic consequences of the coronavirus pandemic, and the country still has hardly any access to vaccines.

Welthungerhilfe is helping its partners from the European network Alliance2015 to provide assistance in the affected areas. Initial emergency assistance measures are already being prepared. This includes distribution of hygiene products such as soap. Food and water are also needed.

