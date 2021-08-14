Earthquake of August 14, 2021 in Haiti: Impact of our actions!

On August 14, 2021, the Grand Sud departments of Haiti were hit hard by an earthquake measuring 7.2 on the Richter scale. More than 2,200 people died and nearly 13,000 were injured. Several infrastructures and 130,000 houses collapsed.

CECI was present from the first hours following the earthquake to help the victims:

1,000 families received emergency assistance, including water distribution

630 women received support to restart their commercial activities

416 farmers received support for agricultural recovery

503 women received psychosocial support

It is with great gratitude that we wish to thank all the donors who generously answered the call by donating to support the emergency aid and to relieve the Haitian people. Here is a summary of the response in the days and months following the earthquake.

Thank you from the bottom of our hearts!

