The earthquake affected children’s mental health

Many people suffered from post-traumatic stress disorder after the earthquake. UNICEF offered them mental health care.

Ndiaga Seck

When the earthquake struck southwestern Haiti last year, significant material damage and loss of lives were reported. At least 2,200 dead and 12,700 injured were deplored, in addition to 130,000 homes, 1,250 schools and 97 health institutions damaged or destroyed. However, the disaster caused deep damage among women and men, but especially among adolescents and young people. Their mental health had been seriously affected.

“My mind has always thought of this event. Every time I think about what happened, it affects me a lot,” says Chedlie Pierre. The 17-year-old girl cannot yet forget what happened this morning of 14 August 2021. “It happened around 8 a.m. My aunt had given me some shopping to do. I was on my way home when it happened. I cried a lot because my house was destroyed,” she recalls.

Chedlie lives at L’Asile not far from the epicenter of the earthquake, in the department of Nippes. Their big cement and concrete house in the middle of the city did not resist the earthquake, and her family was forced to move to a rather sober sheet metal house outside the city, and the adolescent girl is adapting to it, step by step.

After the earthquake, Chedlie fell ill and became depressed. She couldn't eat, suffered from headaches, and had difficulty keeping up with school. She told her aunt who immediately took her to the hospital. “During the earthquake, Chedlie was traumatized and was not feeling well. Schools weren't fully functioning at that time, and when she had to go back, she couldn't learn or adapt. And I took her to see a doctor. He deduced that she was traumatized and that she needed to see a psychologist,” explains Poussin Junale, Chedlie’s aunt.

Natural and human disasters have considerable consequences such as long-term risks of post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) and comorbid disorders, on the mental health of survivors, including children and adolescents. Following the earthquake of 14 August 2021, UNICEF supported the departmental health directorates of southwestern Haiti strengthen community-based mental health care, with a multidisciplinary and integrated approach. Mobile clinics have been deployed across Nippes, Sud and Grande Anse to provide health care to 52,000 people. Each time, a psychologist was part of the team for the care of women, adolescents and young people who suffer from emotional disorders.

“After the earthquake, we realized that people do not only need to treat physical injuries, sick children with diarrhea or to have their children vaccinated or to treat them for malnutrition”, says Fredine Cantave, health officer at UNICEF.

It was during these interventions that Chedlie met Dr. Junior Joseph, a psychologist, who continues to pay her home visits to inquire about her condition. Dr. Joseph was quite pleased with the result when he saw the adolescent girl that August morning, almost a year to the day, after the earthquake.

The results that Dr. Joseph was able to garner with Chedlie, he also owes them to early treatment. While there is often a tendency to trivialize children’s mental health or to evoke the resilience of the Haitian citizen to face shocks and recover on their own, Chedlie's aunt had resorted to adequate care as soon as her niece showed signs of depression. Today, she seems very happy and regains a taste for life.

Children who face mental health issues should be referred to a specialist early enough to help them recover and reach their full potential