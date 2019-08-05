DTM Haiti │Round 33 : Earthquake Affected Population, 12 January 2019

On January 12th 2010, an earthquake of 7.0 magnitude hit Haiti, resulting in the destruction of more than 300,000 buildings and the displacement of 1.5 million people.

Following the aftermath of the earthquake, and as the lead Camp Coordination/Camp Management agency, IOM developed a unified displacement data management process, called the Displacement Tracking Matrix (DTM), a comprehensive, multi-sectoral tracking system. The DTM was applied as a monitoring tool to track the IDP population on basic conditions in IDP sites, and camp-like settlements in support of the Emergency Shelter and Camp Coordination and Camp Management (EShelter/CCCM) Cluster and other humanitarian and recovery actors in Haiti. IOM continues to implement the DTM, in partnership with the Government of Haiti (GoH) through the Directorate of Civil Protection (DPC in French).