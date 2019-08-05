05 Aug 2019

DTM Haiti │Round 33 : Earthquake Affected Population, 12 January 2019

Infographic
from International Organization for Migration
Published on 12 Jan 2019 View Original
preview
Download PDF (384.02 KB)

On January 12th 2010, an earthquake of 7.0 magnitude hit Haiti, resulting in the destruction of more than 300,000 buildings and the displacement of 1.5 million people.

Following the aftermath of the earthquake, and as the lead Camp Coordination/Camp Management agency, IOM developed a unified displacement data management process, called the Displacement Tracking Matrix (DTM), a comprehensive, multi-sectoral tracking system. The DTM was applied as a monitoring tool to track the IDP population on basic conditions in IDP sites, and camp-like settlements in support of the Emergency Shelter and Camp Coordination and Camp Management (EShelter/CCCM) Cluster and other humanitarian and recovery actors in Haiti. IOM continues to implement the DTM, in partnership with the Government of Haiti (GoH) through the Directorate of Civil Protection (DPC in French).

International Organization for Migration:
Copyright © IOM. All rights reserved.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Found in translation

Recent visitors to the ReliefWeb mobile site might have noticed a new feature... Tucked into the top-right-hand corner, there's now a language switcher.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.