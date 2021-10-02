DTM Haiti: Earthquake 14 August 2021 - Sitrep 4

CONTEXT

At 8:30am (GMT-4) on 14 August, a deadly, shallow earthquake rocked southwestern Haiti just 12km northeast of Saint-Louis du Sud, about 125 kilometers west of the capital Port-au-Prince. The quake severely affected buildings and homes and damaged critical infra-structure and roads, cutting off access to some areas in the southwest, such as national road 7, which connects Les Cayes and Jere-mie. As of 25th August, the Haitian Civil Protection General Directorate (DGPC) reports more than 53,000 collapsed build-ing and 83,000 in need of reparation, including at least 62 health facilities, 171 schools and 60 religious buildings so far. DGPC also reports at least 2,248 deaths, approximately 12,763 more injured and 320 persons missing. In addition, at least 700,000 people are in need of humanitarian assistance. The Sud, Grand'Anse and Nippes departments, particularly the cities of Les Cayes, Jeremie and Anse -a-Veaux, were hardest hit, suffering extensive damage and destruction to buildings and homes.

In response, lOM has activated its displacement monitoring tool, the Displacement Tracking Matrix (DTM) in the affected départe-ments—Nippes, Sud and Grand'Anse in close coordination with the ( ). The current DTM activities aim to gather basic information on possible displacement locations, assess damages sustained to buildings following the earthquake and understand mobility caused by this event.