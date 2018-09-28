28 Sep 2018

Dominican Republic/Haiti – Cholera outbreak in transboundary zone (DG ECHO, WHO/PAHO, UNICEF, IFRC)(ECHO Daily Flash of 28 September 2018)

Report
from European Commission's Directorate-General for European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations
Published on 28 Sep 2018

  • The Haitian and Dominican health authorities completed a joint mission in response to the cholera outbreak in the Cornillon/Independencia border zone. They have resolved to develop planned interventions to cope with the epidemic, and to strengthen institutions and health networks along the border.

  • The Haitian Ministry of Public Health reported 3 062 suspected cases of cholera between 1 January and 1 September in Haiti, of which 42% tested positive.

  • Following a request for assistance from local health authorities in the Dominican Republic, the IFRC has developed a response plan targeting 7 500 people, which DG ECHO is supporting through its Disaster Relief Emergency Fund (DREF).

