Dominican Republic/Haiti – Cholera outbreak in transboundary zone (DG ECHO, WHO/PAHO, UNICEF, IFRC)(ECHO Daily Flash of 28 September 2018)
The Haitian and Dominican health authorities completed a joint mission in response to the cholera outbreak in the Cornillon/Independencia border zone. They have resolved to develop planned interventions to cope with the epidemic, and to strengthen institutions and health networks along the border.
The Haitian Ministry of Public Health reported 3 062 suspected cases of cholera between 1 January and 1 September in Haiti, of which 42% tested positive.
Following a request for assistance from local health authorities in the Dominican Republic, the IFRC has developed a response plan targeting 7 500 people, which DG ECHO is supporting through its Disaster Relief Emergency Fund (DREF).