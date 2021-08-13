Haiti + 4 more
Dominican Republic, Haiti, Bahamas, Cuba, USA - Tropical Cyclone FRED (GDACS, NOAA, Goverment Dominican Republic, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 13 August 2021)
- Tropical cyclone FRED has been moving north-west close to the northern coast of Cuba and on 12 August at 6.00 UTC, its centre was 80 km northeast of Puerto Padre Town (Las Tunas Province, central Cuba), with maximum sustained winds of 56 km/h (tropical depression).
- National authorities of the Dominican Republic report 385 people displaced and 80 houses damaged or destroyed. Media report at least 400,000 people without power in the Dominican Republic and Haiti.
- Fred is expected to continue moving north-west close to the eastern and central coast of Cuba on 13 August. On 14 August it will pass close to the Florida Keys and southern Florida, and the west coast of Florida on 15 August.
- Over the next 24 hours, heavy rainfall and strong winds are expected over the Bahamas, Cuba, the Keys Islands and most of the Florida Peninsula.