Direct Relief, FedEx Deliver Critical Aid to Haiti

By Tony Morain

As doctors and nurses on the frontlines treat those affected by the deadly earthquake in Haiti, Direct Relief is working with FedEx to deliver aid where it’s needed most.

Today, Direct Relief delivered 79 tons of critical medical supplies via a dedicated FedEx charter flight.

Supplies on the flight included prescription medications, IV solutions, emergency medical backpacks, and other items. The cargo jet landed today in Port-au-Prince, where Direct Relief has teams on the ground.

“Our hearts go out to those affected by the devastating earthquake in Haiti,” said Richard W. Smith, regional president of The Americas and executive vice president, global support for FedEx Express. “It is clear the need for help is urgent, and we are proud to be able to use our global network to bring life-saving resources to the area.”

Direct Relief provides essential medical resources to care for those impacted by poverty and disasters and strengthens in-country efforts of locally-run health facilities worldwide by providing ongoing support of medicines, supplies, and equipment. The collaborative efforts of Direct Relief and FedEx have spanned 28 years.

“For the people of Haiti and Direct Relief’s many tremendously dedicated Haitian partner organizations that serve them tirelessly, the action today by FedEx provides a hugely important practical boost of scaled-up response to urgent health needs and also is just a powerful signal of the depth of concern that exists for their welfare, which means so much in itself, ” said Thomas Tighe, Direct Relief president and CEO. “We are so deeply grateful for the leadership and entire team at FedEx whose actions have catalyzed a vastly more expansive response than would otherwise be possible during this time of compounded crises.”