Development of a national action plan to implement recommendations of human rights mechanisms in Haiti: Report of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (A/HRC/38/30)

Human Rights Council

Thirty-eighth session

18 June–6 July 2018

Agenda items 2 and 10

Annual report of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights and reports of the Office of the High Commissioner and the Secretary-General Technical assistance and capacity-building

Summary

The present report is submitted pursuant to the statement by the President of the Human Rights Council on 24 March 2017 (A/HRC/PRST/34/1) whereby he called upon the Government of Haiti to prepare, with the assistance of the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights, an action plan to implement the recommendations of international human rights mechanisms, including those made in the context of the universal periodic review and by the Independent Expert on the situation of human rights in Haiti.

In the report, the High Commissioner describes efforts undertaken by the Government of Haiti to implement recommendations of human rights mechanisms related to pretrial detention, prison overcrowding, criminal legislation, accountability, illiteracy and the situation of internally displaced persons and migrants. The High Commissioner also provides recommendations concerning the elaboration of a national human rights action plan, taking the draft document produced by the authorities in 2014.

Through the human rights component of the United Nations mission in Haiti, the Office of the High Commissioner has continued to provide technical assistance to the Government and other national counterparts to increase the country’s compliance with its obligations under international human rights law and submit periodic reports to the human rights treaty bodies, including on the implementation of their recommendations.