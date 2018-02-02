Defining a capacity development plan in Haiti

A workshop on how to strengthen the role of Haiti’s ten Departmental Directorates of Education (DDE) in planning and managing the country’s education system is taking place from 1-2 February 2018 in Ennery, Haiti.

With support from the European Union, the two-day workshop is part of a larger project coordinated by the UNESCO International Institute for Educational Planning (IIEP-UNESCO) and the Ministry of National Education and Vocational Training (MENFP).

Haiti's shift towards deconcentration

Bringing together some 40 participants from all the DDEs, the central Ministry, and development partners, the workshop provides an opportunity to validate and discuss a just released diagnostic report on the planning capacities of the Haitian education administration.

The origins of this report, conducted by IIEP, are rooted in the country’s shift towards deconcentrating Haiti’s public administration and the overall acknowledgement that the DDE’s will need to play an expanded role in managing the education system. The core question at the workshop is to define together – with both the central and local education authorities – the next steps for how to move towards deconcentration.