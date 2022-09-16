SG/SM/21458

Deeply Concerned about Situation in Haiti, Secretary-General Urges All Relevant Stakeholders to Avoid Violence, Pursue Inclusive Dialogue The following statement was issued today by the Spokesman for UN Secretary-General António Guterres:

The Secretary-General is deeply concerned about the current situation in Haiti where civil unrest has brought the country to a standstill. The Secretary‑General is particularly preoccupied with the safety of all Haitians including the most vulnerable and calls for calm and maximum restraint. He urges all relevant stakeholders to take immediate steps to de-escalate the situation, avoid violence and allow the Haitian National Police to fulfil its role to protect the population.

The Secretary-General reiterates his strong call for all stakeholders to rise above their differences and to engage, without further delay, in a peaceful and inclusive dialogue on a constructive way forward. He warns that, if the current circumstances continue, the already dire humanitarian situation faced by Haiti’s most vulnerable people will deteriorate even further.

For information media. Not an official record.