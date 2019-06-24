24 Jun 2019

Daily Press Briefing by the Office of the Spokesperson for the Secretary-General, 24 June 2019 - Haiti

Report
from UN Department of Public Information
Published on 24 Jun 2019 View Original

(excerpt)

A new report on events that took place in the Port-au-Prince neighbourhood of La Saline late last year highlights concerns about human rights abuses committed against local residents, and the alleged involvement of some agents of the State.

The report, produced by the UN Mission in Haiti and the Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights, calls on authorities to ensure that those suspected of being responsible for the violence, including those with public functions, are brought to justice, in accordance with international standards.

Another conclusion of the report is that living conditions in La Saline have worsened since the attack. Access to drinking water, health care and education is now more difficult.

The report recommends appropriate measures to ensure the safety and dignity of the victims and witnesses who have filed complaints in relation to these events, with special attention for children and victims of sexual violence.

