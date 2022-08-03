CrisisInSight Weekly Picks, 3 August 2022

Haiti

Since early July, gang fighting has increased in the Port-au-Prince neighbourhoods of Cité Soleil, Martissant, Bel Air, and Bas Delmas. The new wave of violence has displaced some 3,800 people. At least 250,000 people in Cité Soleil have been confined by the violence, many of whom need food, non-food items, and drinking water. Markets and schools are closed. Access to healthcare has been affected as threats, kidnappings, attacks on medical personnel, and civilian protests against insecurity have led to the suspension and/or closure of some hospitals and pharmacies, and there is a shortage of available doctors. Despite the creation of a humanitarian corridor, health personnel from responding medical organisations are having difficulty reaching people in need. Although mobile clinics have been set up to attend to the confined population, the intensity of active fighting and the creation of barricades by armed gangs pose access constraints for humanitarian response.

Niger

Since the start of the rainy season in June, at least 50,000 people nationwide have been affected by floods, with at least 22 people killed and 35 others injured as at 31 July. The floods have caused the collapse of more than 5,500 houses, the deaths of hundreds of cattle, destruction of granaries, and the loss of 6 metric tons of food. Zinder, Maradi, Diffa, Tahoua, Dosso, and Tillabéri are the most affected regions. Some of the affected people are reported to have taken refuge in schools, while the whereabouts of others are not yet reported. Shelter, NFIs, and food are likely needed. The impact of the floods, including the number of people affected, is expected to increase as further rain is predicted. Some 250,000 people were affected by floods in Niger in 2021. People initially displaced by insecurity are likely to be displaced again during the rainy season, which will end in September.

Pakistan

60% of the rainfall for an average monsoon season (July through September) has already arrived in Pakistan. Heavy rains since late June have caused major floods, flash floods, and landslides across the country, including in urban areas, and resulted in a widespread impact on urban infrastructure and agricultural areas. At least 36,000 houses have been damaged and 24,000 livestock lost. Balochistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Sindh provinces are the most affected, and all three provinces had high preexisting levels of food insecurity, malnutrition, and poverty prior to the monsoon. People in the affected areas need food, health, and WASH assistance, as well as cash and livelihoods support, including animal fodder. 60% of the affected population is in Balochistan, where 150,000 people need humanitarian assistance, including 30,000 people in severe need of aid. Waterborne diseases tend to increase in Pakistan during monsoon season. 85% of the local population in Balochistan did not have access to clean drinking water prior to the monsoon.

