CrisisInSight Weekly Picks, 18 August 2021

Afghanistan

On 16 August, the Taliban captured Kabul and consolidated power over Afghanistan’s 34 provinces. More than 390,000 people have been newly internally displaced since the start of Taliban’s territorial expansion between May-August, with an influx of displaced people in Kabul. The Taliban’s rapid advancement is raising concerns about the impact on humanitarian operations, as their humanitarian policy is still uncertain, though Taliban officials in some areas have already requested that aid operations continue. In the past, Taliban have imposed administrative constraints and taxation on aid organisations and banned female aid workers. Protection concerns are high, especially for women, minorities, people in rural areas, and those affiliated with foreign entities. Afghanistan remains heavily contaminated by landmines, contributing to civilian casualties and hampering humanitarian access and movements. The number of humanitarian access incidents (1,200) from January-July 2021 was more than double the number of incidents in the same timeframe of 2020 (515 incidents).

Chad

More than 11,000 people – mostly women, children and older people – have arrived in the Oundouma locality (Chari Baguirmi province) since 11 August, fleeing clashes between herders and fishermen in the Far North region (Logone et Chari division) of Cameroon. The refugees are spread along the Logone River, south of Ndjamena. Some are hosted by local families, while others are staying in public places, including churches and schools, that are becoming overwhelmed as refugee arrive. The refugees fled without personal belongings and there are reports of their homes in Cameroon being torched and food destroyed in their homes and fields. Priority needs are food, healthcare, NFIs, and shelter. Conflicts between fishermen and herders over access to water are increasingly frequent due to advancing desert, which forces them to settle along the Logone River separating Cameroon from Chad. The water resources of Lake Chad have decreased by 70% over the past 50 years.

Haiti

A 7.2 magnitude earthquake struck southwestern Haiti on 14 August. As at 18 August, around 60,000 people have been affected and the death toll has reached 1,941, with more than 9,900 others injured. More than 60,000 houses were destroyed and 60,000 damaged in Sud, Nippes, and Grand’Anse departments. These numbers are likely to increase as damage is assessed. On 17 August, Tropical Storm Grace produced heavy rainfall in the earthquake-affected regions, making damage assessment difficult and limiting the response. There is a risk of flash flooding and landslides as a result of the rains. Hospitals were damaged and those still functional are overwhelmed with the number of patients and lack of medicine and medical equipment. Although there is no exact number of displaced people yet, the number of destroyed houses suggests that a large number of people need shelter and WASH.

