CrisisInSight Weekly Picks, 15 September 2021

El Salvador

Between June and August, more than 1 million Salvadorans (16% of the total population) were in Crisis (932,778 people in IPC-3) or Emergency (110,883 people in IPC-4) levels of food insecurity and in urgent need of food aid. Three of the 14 departments of El Salvador (Ahuachapán, San Miguel and La Unión) were classified in Crisis. Compared to the March-May period, these figures show an overall increase of 57,937 people in severe food insecurity. The increase is the result of the cumulative effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, rising food and fuel prices, and the onset of the first rainy season (May-October), aggravated by the 2021 hurricane season (June-November). Heavy rains have caused floods and landslides and damaged crops.

Haiti

As a consequence of the 14 August 2021 earthquake in southern Haiti, around 980,000 people in Sud, Grand'Anse, and Nippes (45% of the population of these departments) are at risk of food insecurity between September 2021 and February 2022. The earthquake resulted in crop failures and destroyed food production infrastructure. These effects of the earthquake, compounded by high inflation rates, insecurity due to gang violence, and the impact of Tropical Storm Grace (16-17 August), have affected the livelihoods of the local population. The number of people at risk of food insecurity has increased by nearly 60,000 compared to the March-June 2021 period. Food assistance is urgently needed to ensure access to food in the short term. It is estimated that, at least until 2022, it will be necessary to support the agricultural sector with seeds and productive assets to ensure food availability.

Sudan

Torrential rains and floods over 4-6 September affected 61,000 people across 53 villages in Aj Jabalain district, White Nile state. 35,000 South Sudanese refugees in Alganaa camp were among the affected. Many residents were forced to leave their villages for higher areas or relocate to Al Alagaya refugee camp and nearby open spaces within the district. Others are staying with relatives or in schools and health centres. The floods resulted in destruction of buildings, death of livestock, and damage to agriculture. Boats are deployed to evacuate stranded people in higher grounds. Urgent needs include shelter, food, WASH, and health assistance.

