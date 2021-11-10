CrisisInSight Weekly Picks, 10 November 2021

Haiti

Political instability and control by criminal gangs has expanded in Haiti since the assassination of President Moise in July. Armed clashes, intimidations, assassinations and kidnapping threaten the lives and safety of the local population. Kidnapping, mainly of Haitians, has become a main source of financing for criminal gangs, with more than 750 people reported to have been kidnapped this year as at mid-October, including children, adolescents, and women. Gang activity has also had a significant impact on children’s access to education. Since the beginning of the school year in September, at least seven schools in Port-au-Prince and area were forced to pay for assurances of safety and security. Threats, assaults, and armed attacks are also reported, and endanger both students and teachers. The overall situation has increased the school dropout rate. Harassment, threats, blockades and territorial control by armed gangs are barriers to humanitarian access.

Niger

On 2 November, 69 civilians, part of a self-defence brigade from Banibangou and area, were killed by a non-state armed group near Adab-Dab village, 50km northwest of Banibangou. They were tracking gunmen they accused of attacking villages and stealing livestock. This incident reflects the growing involvement of civilians in armed clashes and the upward trend of civilians killed by armed groups in Tillabéri region. At least 440 civilians have been killed in the region so far this year, compared with 206 reported in the comparable period of 2020. Insecurity and attacks by non-state armed groups on farmers and civilians will likely have serious repercussions on the food situation. Farmers have abandoned their fields, leading to a disruption of local markets, poor food availability, and reduced purchasing power. Movement restrictions under the current state of emergency will likely exacerbate this situation. More than 79,000 people in Banibangou department are at risk of food insecurity in the coming months

