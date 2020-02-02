02 Feb 2020

Core Group Press Release (1 February 2020)

Report
from UN Integrated Office in Haiti
Published on 01 Feb 2020 View Original

Port-au-Prince, February 1, 2020 - The Core Group (composed of the Special Representative of the Secretary General of the United Nations, the Ambassadors of Brazil, Canada, the European Union, France, Germany, Spain, and the United States of America, as well as the Special Representative of the Organization of American States) thanks the Apostolic Nuncio and his team for hosting the “Political Conference for a way out of the crisis” on January 29, 30 and 31 last and regrets that the participants in the discussions were unable to reach an agreement despite their efforts.

Reiterating their support to the institutions of the State and the Haitian people, the members of the group invite the entire political class and the various sectors of Haitian society to take their responsibility in the face of the challenges that are affecting the country. The Core Group stands ready to support any constructive dialogue initiative that offers a real prospect for resolving the political and institutional crisis in which Haiti remains plunged.

Beatrice Nibogora

Chief Strategic Communication and Public Information (SCPI) - Spokesperson
United Nations Integrated Office in Haiti - BINUH
Tel: +509 22 29 67 00 ; ext: 7114
Cell: +509 36 53 70 43
Intermission: 181 - 7114
Email: : nibogorab@un.org
Twitter: @binuh_un
Website: http://binuh.unmissions.org/

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

How ReliefWeb’s Topic Pages help to shed light on complex humanitarian issues

It is a commonplace that there is an abundance of information available about humanitarian situations; the key issue is not how much information we have at our disposal but how we present it in the …

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.