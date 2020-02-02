Core Group Press Release (1 February 2020)

Port-au-Prince, February 1, 2020 - The Core Group (composed of the Special Representative of the Secretary General of the United Nations, the Ambassadors of Brazil, Canada, the European Union, France, Germany, Spain, and the United States of America, as well as the Special Representative of the Organization of American States) thanks the Apostolic Nuncio and his team for hosting the “Political Conference for a way out of the crisis” on January 29, 30 and 31 last and regrets that the participants in the discussions were unable to reach an agreement despite their efforts.

Reiterating their support to the institutions of the State and the Haitian people, the members of the group invite the entire political class and the various sectors of Haitian society to take their responsibility in the face of the challenges that are affecting the country. The Core Group stands ready to support any constructive dialogue initiative that offers a real prospect for resolving the political and institutional crisis in which Haiti remains plunged.

