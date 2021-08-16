Concern Worldwide launches emergency appeal for Haiti

Concern Worldwide has launched an emergency appeal to help fund its response to the Haiti earthquake as the death toll continues to rise.

The humanitarian organisation is working with partners in the region damaged by Saturday’s earthquake. “Teams are on the ground assessing the immediate needs of local communities and Concern is ready to respond where needed,” Concern’s Country Director in Haiti Kwanli Kladstrup said. “We have supplies and vital materials such as plastic sheeting, blankets, soap and cooking utensils, which are ready to be transported to wherever they are needed.”

The scale of the humanitarian need in the wake of the 7.2 magnitude earthquake is extensive across south western Haiti. Almost 1,300 people are confirmed dead and the death toll is expected to rise as the search among the rubble of collapsed buildings continues. A further 5,700 people were injured and local hospitals are struggling to cope.

Early assessments show that almost 7,400 houses were destroyed and almost 4,900 were damaged. Churches, schools, hospitals, hotels and government buildings were among the buildings which collapsed or were badly damaged by the earthquake.

“With a tropical storm due to hit Haiti today, resultant heavy rains are expected to add to the difficulty of searching for survivors and meeting the humanitarian needs of those left homeless by the earthquake,” Ms Kladstrup said. “Shelter materials and clean water are the first priority for those now living outdoors, but sanitation needs will have to be addressed in the coming days.”

“Concern has been in Haiti for over 25 years and has experienced teams on the ground responding to this latest crisis,” Concern CEO Dominic MacSorley said. “Ireland has always been there for the people of Haiti in their time of need and with this most recent tragedy, this assistance is most desperately needed.”

To donate to Concern’s emergency appeal visit www.concern.net

