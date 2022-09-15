Communiqué de presse conjoint: UNESCO et l’OHCHR condamnent le meurtre des journalistes Tayson Latigue et Frantzsen Charles à Cité Soleil et lancent un appel à la protection des journalistes.

Port-au-Prince, September 14, 2022. UNESCO and the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) in Haiti strongly condemn the murder of journalists Tayson Latigue and Frantzsen Charles on September 11 in Cité Soleil, by armed bandits operating in this area, while they were in full exercise of their profession.

A cycle of violence is observed against journalists in Haiti. On January 11, 2022, two journalists John Wesley Amady and Wilguens Louis-Saint were killed by armed gangs. On February 23 of the same year, Haitian journalist Maximilien Lazard was shot dead while covering a demonstration. Several media professionals continue to suffer acts of violence, harassment, intimidation, kidnapping and aggression of all kinds.

Freedom of expression is a fundamental right, the restriction of which constitutes a major obstacle to the democratic process. Violence against journalists is a serious threat to press freedom and prevents the enjoyment of the right to information. Without journalists, how can the population have access to information? Journalists must be protected at all times.

UNESCO and OHCHR in Haiti call on the authorities to carry out a rapid, credible and exhaustive investigation into this murder and call on all actors to take responsibility for combating threats of violence and crimes against journalists to protect freedom of expression.

UNESCO and OHCHR take this opportunity to remind media workers that they have the primary responsibility for their safety and urge them to put into practice the principles of the guide on the safety of journalists and practical advice when coverage of crises and conflicts.

UNESCO and OHCHR salute the memory of these journalists who disappeared, killed and assassinated in the search for facts, truth and information.

-End-