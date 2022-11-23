Cholera Outbreak in Hispaniola #7 - 23 November 2022

In Haiti, confirmed cholera cases are reported in new areas of the capital and in additional departments in the country. As of 21 November 2022, the Department of Epidemiology, Laboratories, and Research (DELR) confirmed 961 cases of cholera across six departments compared to four departments in the previous epidemiological week. 85.7% (825) of confirmed cases were reported in the Ouest department.

In the Dominican Republic, a second imported cholera case was confirmed on 21 November by the Ministry of Health: a 4-year-old boy coming from Port-au-Prince who entered the country from Haiti through the Dajabon border on 18 November.

In Haiti, PAHO/WHO continues to support the Ministry of Health (Ministère de la Santé Publique et de la Population – MSPP) and partners, including: Dissemination of over 90,000 printed brochures and posters with messages on cholera prevention in the Ouest Department, and broadcasting of radio spots with preventive messages across all 10 departments in the country.

Technical and logistic support to field investigations of alerts in all departments to identify suspected cases and collect samples for laboratory analysis.

Transporting samples from the departments to the national reference laboratory.