Cholera Outbreak in Hispaniola #6 - 17 November 2022

HIGHLIGHTS

In Haiti, cholera cases continue to spread to new areas of the capital and to additional departments in the country. As of 15 November 2022, the Department of Epidemiology, Laboratories, and Research (DELR) confirmed 821 cases of cholera across 27 municipalities compared to 23 municipalities in the previous epidemiological week. 98.7% of confirmed cases were reported in the Ouest department.

Critical cholera supplies such as medicines, oral rehydration solution (ORS), rapid tests, ringer lactate, cholera beds as well as human resources remain critically needed to scale up response activities.

In Haiti, PAHO/WHO continues to support the Ministry of Health (Ministère de la Santé Publique et de la Population – MSPP) and partners, including:

✓ Delivery of 23,300 gallons of fuel to health facilities and partners since 10 October 2022 to support response operations and functioning of health services and units.

✓ Support to departments in monitoring bed availability and occupation rates at CTCs, conducting field investigations of alerts, and coordinating case management operations.

✓ Facilitating the transportation of samples to the national reference laboratory.