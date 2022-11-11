Cholera Outbreak in Hispaniola #5 - 10 November 2022

HIGHLIGHTS

• In Haiti, cholera cases continue to spread to new areas of the capital as well as to additional departments in the country. As of 8 November 2022, the Direction d'Épidémiologie, des Laboratoires et de la Recherche (DELR) reported 7,569 suspected cases and 712 confirmed cases of cholera across the country. Of these, 655 (92%) have been reported in the OuestDepartment. Other departments that reported confirmed cases are Centre (37), Artibonite (18), and Grand’Anse (2).

• In Haiti, as cases continue to be reported across the country, critical cholera supplies such as medicines, oral rehydration solution (ORS), rapid tests, ringer lactate, cholera beds as well as human resources are critically needed to scale up response activities.

• In Haiti, lack of fuel and the deteriorating security situation continue to pose a challenge to emergency response operations in all departments.

• In Haiti, PAHO/WHO continues to support the Ministry of Health (Ministère de la Santé Publique et de la Population – MSPP) and partners, including:

✓ Support to the activation of coordination cells to respond to suspected and confirmed cases in all departments through surge operations for both human resources and materials.

✓ Support to the Ouest Department in prevention activities through deployment of 300 community health workers in five communes.

✓ Facilitating access to fuel to health facilities and the transportation of samples to the national reference laboratory.

• In the Dominican Republic, there have been no new reports of confirmed or suspected cholera cases. The Ministry of Health, with the support from PAHO/WHO, continues to monitor entry points in the provinces bordering Haiti as well as to implement prevention activities through risk communication and community engagement.