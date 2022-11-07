Cholera Outbreak in Hispaniola #4 - 3 November 2022

HIGHLIGHTS

In Haiti, confirmed cholera cases continue to spread to new areas in the capital and around the greater Port-au-Prince area. In addition, cases have now been confirmed in two other departments: Artibonite, with nine confirmed cases, and Centre, with 34 cases. Suspected cases continue to be investigated in other departments, especially Nippes, with 40 suspected cases according to the Health Directorate as of 1 November.

In Haiti, as suspected and confirmed cases continue to be reported across the country, critical cholera supplies such as beds, medicines, oral rehydration solution (ORS), rapid tests, as well as human resources are needed to scale up response activities.

On 16 October, the risk of cholera at the global level was assessed to be very high by PAHO/WHO, and the disease remains a global threat to public health, with limited resources to respond to outbreaks in 29 countries.

In Haiti, PAHO/WHO continues to support the Ministry of Health (Ministère de la Santé Publique et de la Population – MSPP) and partners, including:

Donation of supplies to partners that are running Cholera Treatment Centers (CTCs), including support in the transportation of samples for diagnosis and in the distribution of WaSH materials and fuel to hospitals and laboratories.

Community health workers (ASCP) trained by PAHO/WHO and the Health Directorate of the Ouest Department (DSO) are carrying out syndromic surveillance, community engagement and prevention activities.

Enhance the completeness, quality, and timeliness of epidemiological data.

In the Dominican Republic, there have been no reports of new or suspected cases. The national laboratory Dr. Fernando Defilló reports that the genetic sequencing of the imported case identified on 20 October is of the same lineage that caused the 2010 epidemic in Haiti.