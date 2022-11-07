Cholera Outbreak in Haiti Situation Report #3 - 25 October 2022

HIGHLIGHTS

• The Dominican Republic Vice-Ministry of Collective Health and the General Directorate of Epidemiology of the Ministry of Health (MoH) confirmed the first imported case of cholera in a patient traveling to the Altagracia Province. On 20 October, the Ministry of Health National Surveillance Laboratory Dr. Defilló confirmed a case of Vibrio cholerae serogroup O1, Ogawa serotype. The patient had a history of travel to Port-au-Prince, Haiti, 15 days prior to entering the country. No contacts have presented with symptoms.

• In Haiti, confirmed cholera cases continue to spread to new areas in the capital and around the greater Port-au-Prince area. In addition, 13 cases have now been confirmed in the Center Department, while suspected cases continue to be investigated in other departments.

• Transportation of samples from other departments, including from the Artibonite and the Southern Departments to the National Laboratory of Public Health (LNSP) remain challenging due to roadblocks and lack of access to fuel.

• As cases continue to spread across other regions of the country, cholera beds, medicines and other essential cholera supplies such as oral rehydration solution (ORS) and rapid tests are critical to continue response activities.

• PAHO/WHO continues to support the Ministry of Health (Ministère de la Santé Publique et de la Population – MSPP) and partners, including:

✓ Donation of supplies to partners that are running Cholera Treatment Centers (CTCs), including support in the transportation of samples for diagnosis.

✓ A total of 300 community health workers (ASCP) are being trained by PAHO/WHO and the Health Directorate of the Ouest Department (DSO) to carry out syndromic surveillance, which started on October 24 in the communities most affected by cholera.

✓ Support the completeness, quality, and timeliness of epidemiological data.

• In the Dominican Republic, PAHO/WHO is supporting the Ministry of Health’s Cholera Response Plan, with actions focused on epidemiological surveillance, laboratory capacity, case management and risk communication.