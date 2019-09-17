Central America and Caribbean: Key Message Update, September 2019

Rainfall irregularities affect basic grains harvest

Key Messages

Some areas of Guatemala, Honduras and Nicaragua including the Dry Corridor registered below-average rainfall and above-average temperatures that affected basic grains crops during the Primera season. In July, Haiti reported below-average precipitations that impacted Spring crops.

The poorest households in the Dry Corridor of Central America who will likely register significant losses (above 50 percent) of the Primera harvests will not be able to replenish their bean and maize stocks. In consequence, they will keep purchasing in the market and engaging in negative coping strategies to access food.

Labor opportunities will be reduced due to crops losses. Poor households will therefore engage in coping strategies to access food. Although, sowing for Postrera and the high labor demand season will help to relieve the situation. In Haiti, agriculture labor is observing mixed outcomes, however, there is some availability of other sources of income such as urban migration and self-employment.

In Central America, the maize and bean market remain supplied by carryover stocks and imports. Maize prices remain above average and bean prices below average. In Haiti, markets are adequately supplied with imported staple foods while supply of local staples is limited due to below-average Spring harvests. Prices of both local and imported staple foods continue to be above average.