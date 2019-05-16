Central America and Caribbean: Key Message Update, May 2019

Poorest households in the Dry Corridor face difficulties to access food

Key Messages

A weak El Niño event is underway, forecasting temporary and spatial irregularity of precipitations and above average temperatures that might have an impact on Primera and Postrera growing seasons in the Dry Corridor of Central America. In Haiti, after months of low rainfall, irregular though near normal precipitation was observed. Land preparation activities have started in some parts of the region.

In Central America, maize and beans supply remained sufficient due to carryover stocks and imports. Maize and bean prices trends in March were mixed: bean prices remained stable meanwhile maize prices were above average, driven by speculation and losses of 2018. In Haiti, local maize and black bean prices increased. The Haitian gourde indicates a short term stability against the USD, however, it is expected to keep depreciating in the upcoming months.

The coffee price in March 2019 was the lowest since October 2006. This will affect the investment in the upcoming production season, which combined with the increase of the coffee rust may harm small farmers and migrant laborers. They will resort to coping strategies including selling their livestock, spacing meals and reducing rations. In Haiti the erratic rainfall and deterioration of purchasing power due to inflation pushed the poorest to engage in negative coping strategies.