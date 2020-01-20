20 Jan 2020

Central America and Caribbean: Key Message Update - January 2019

Report
from Famine Early Warning System Network
Published on 20 Jan 2020 View Original
preview
Download PDF (210.89 KB)

Market functioning improves in Haiti but remains disrupted. In Central America, high skill labor season improves Food Security

Key Messages

Sociopolitical unrest has marked a pause in Haiti but the situation remains volatile. Food insecurity in Crisis (IPC Phase 3) and Stress (IPC Phase 2) remain throughout the country. Nevertheless, the situation has shown signs of stabilization during the last weeks.

In Haiti, rain deficits have led to lower fall harvests than initially forecasted. However, the pigeon pea, more resistant to the lack of rain, is being harvested. The Haitian gourde has been stable against the American dollar but maintains a 30 percent year-on-year depreciation.

The peak of casual labor season is ongoing in Central America (October- March) and has allowed temporary employment from coffee, sugar cane, tropical fruits and vegetable harvest. This will improve access to food until February. Lean season will start earlier than usual (February instead of April) in the whole dry corridor of Central America.

In Central America, the poorest households are facing Stressed (IPC Phase 2) acute food insecurity due to losses of Primera harvest, the depletion of stocks and high prices of basic grains. However, in the dry corridor, some poor households remain in Crisis (IPC Phase 3).

In Central America, the rainfall in the last quarter of 2019 has allowed a good development of the Postrera growing season. Markets remain supplied with availability from the Primera harvest, and imports. Prices are following seasonal trends. Maize prices remain slightly above average while bean prices remain below average.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

How ReliefWeb’s Topic Pages help to shed light on complex humanitarian issues

It is a commonplace that there is an abundance of information available about humanitarian situations; the key issue is not how much information we have at our disposal but how we present it in the …

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.