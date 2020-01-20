Central America and Caribbean: Key Message Update - January 2019

Market functioning improves in Haiti but remains disrupted. In Central America, high skill labor season improves Food Security

Key Messages

Sociopolitical unrest has marked a pause in Haiti but the situation remains volatile. Food insecurity in Crisis (IPC Phase 3) and Stress (IPC Phase 2) remain throughout the country. Nevertheless, the situation has shown signs of stabilization during the last weeks.

In Haiti, rain deficits have led to lower fall harvests than initially forecasted. However, the pigeon pea, more resistant to the lack of rain, is being harvested. The Haitian gourde has been stable against the American dollar but maintains a 30 percent year-on-year depreciation.

The peak of casual labor season is ongoing in Central America (October- March) and has allowed temporary employment from coffee, sugar cane, tropical fruits and vegetable harvest. This will improve access to food until February. Lean season will start earlier than usual (February instead of April) in the whole dry corridor of Central America.

In Central America, the poorest households are facing Stressed (IPC Phase 2) acute food insecurity due to losses of Primera harvest, the depletion of stocks and high prices of basic grains. However, in the dry corridor, some poor households remain in Crisis (IPC Phase 3).

In Central America, the rainfall in the last quarter of 2019 has allowed a good development of the Postrera growing season. Markets remain supplied with availability from the Primera harvest, and imports. Prices are following seasonal trends. Maize prices remain slightly above average while bean prices remain below average.