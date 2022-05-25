Central America and Caribbean Key Message Update: High food and commodity prices drive food insecurity at the start of the lean season, May 2022

Key Messages

In Central America, urban areas are expected to experience Minimal (IPC Phase 1) outcomes as economies in the region continue to recover from the shock of COVID-19. Poor households in rural areas will continue to experience Stressed (IPC Phase 2) outcomes as their food reserves have run out and they needed to start relying on markets earlier than usual while prices of food and other inputs remain high. As the lean season progresses, labor opportunities will decline, and food insecurity is expected to increase. Poor households throughout the Dry Corridor, as well as in eastern Honduras, are likely to face Crisis (IPC Phase 3) throughout the outlook period as previous shocks have deteriorated their ability to cope and they are anticipated to apply Crisis coping strategies until the first harvest in September.

Global price trends – due in part to the war in Ukraine – are pushing up fuel, transportation, and food prices, especially wheat, vegetable oils, and other staple grains across the region. High fertilizer prices are forcing farmers to consider using less fertilizer, buying low-quality fertilizer, reducing the cropped area, or not planting at all. Primera production, availability, and prices are likely to be negatively impacted by these anticipated reduction.

In Haiti, the HTG has continued to depreciate against the USD, further increasing the price of imported goods and limiting access to food for poor households who rely on the market. A lack of employment opportunities and deteriorating security conditions are exacerbating the situation. Similar to Central America, high agricultural input prices are forcing farmers to constrain cropped areas, and production for the season will likely be negatively impacted, despite favorable rainfall conditions.