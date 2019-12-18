Central America and Caribbean: Key Message Update - December 2019

Food security improves with peak casual labor season in Central America, Haiti faces difficult access to markets

Key Messages

In Haiti, livelihoods remain disrupted by sociopolitical unrest. Food insecurity in Crisis (IPC Phase 3) and Stress (IPC Phase 2) remain throughout the country. Nevertheless, the situation has shown signs of stabilization during the last two weeks.

In Haiti, rain deficits could lead to lower fall harvests than initially forecasted. However, the pigeon pea, more resistant to the lack of rain, is being harvested. Ongoing civil unrest continues to disrupt markets and food access. Local and imported staple food prices increased in October. The Haitian gourde has been stable against the American dollar but maintains a 30 percent year-on-year depreciation.

The peak casual labor season is ongoing in Central America (October- March) and has allowed temporary employment from coffee, sugar cane, tropical fruits and vegetable harvest. This will improve access to food until February. Lean season will start early than normal (February) in the whole dry corridor of Central America.

In Central America, the poorest households are facing Stressed (IPC Phase 2) acute food insecurity due to losses of Primera harvest, the depletion of stocks and high prices of basic grains. However, in the dry corridor, some poor households remain in Crisis (IPC Phase 3).