18 Dec 2018

Central America and Caribbean: Key Message Update, December 2018

Report
from Famine Early Warning System Network
Published on 18 Dec 2018 View Original

Continued impact of poor Primera rainfall

Key Messages

  • Subsistence farmers experienced losses from the Primera season, and irregular rainfall during September and October affected the Postrera crops in Honduras and El Salvador. Rainfall irregularities are expected during the next quarter, with average to below average precipitation that could affect the Apante crop cycle in Nicaragua. In Haiti, rainfall has improved crop development in most areas.

  • In Central America, income opportunities for coffee laborers will be limited due to low international coffee prices.

  • Maize and bean market supplies in Central America are near average, supported by the recent Primera harvest, carryover stocks, and imports. Maize prices remain above average despite seasonal decreases in October in Central America. Bean prices are below average with the exception in Honduras. In Haiti, local maize and exported rice prices increased slightly while local black bean prices are stable; however, all food prices remain above average.

  • Food access will temporarily improve due to the reduction of basic grain prices and the beginning of the high season for agricultural labor demand. However, households in the Dry Corridor that faced Primera losses, and whose main income comes from the coffee sector, still maintain a limited food consumption.

  • Most households in the region face Minimal and Stressed (IPC, Phase 1 and 2) food insecurity. However, certain households, including vulnerable households in the Nord-Est, Nippes and Nord-Ouest in Haiti and the Dry Corridor in Central America face Crisis (IPC, Phase 3) food security outcomes.

