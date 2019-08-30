30 Aug 2019

Central America and Caribbean: Key Message Update, August 2019

Report
from Famine Early Warning System Network
Published on 29 Aug 2019 View Original
preview
Download PDF (210.67 KB)

Prices of basic grains remain above average, restricting food access for the poorest households

Key Messages

  • The Central American Climate Outlook Forum forecasted below average cumulated precipitations for the August – October period, particularly in localized areas of Honduras and Nicaragua. In the southeastern region of Honduras, Central and Northern Nicaragua and the Dry Corridor in Guatemala, Primera crops have been affected due to irregular rainfall. In Haiti, below average precipitations have impacted Spring crops while Summer harvest remains uncertain.

  • Prices of basic grains in Guatemala are showing a seasonal increase but remain stable compared to previous month in the rest of Central America, however above average for maize, due to commercial speculation. In Haiti, despite a seasonal decline, prices of maize, beans and imported rice remain above last year’s prices and the five-year average.

  • The sources of income for the poorest households are currently limited to agricultural casual labor, which is affected by drought. Although, regions with access to livestock and fish farming and tropical fruit production will have employment opportunities. In Haiti, activities for the summer campaign have started, with a relative increase in demand for labor.

  • The households of the poorest farmers who have depleted their stocks due to many consecutive years of crop losses are likely to rely on the market for a longer period than usual and prices above average restrict their food access. They are engaging in crisis strategies, including consuming less nutrition food, reducing frequency and quantity of meals and migrating to unusual areas to find sources of income.

  • The poor households whose livelihoods are deteriorated and have a limited access to non-basic food needs, will be in Stress (IPC, Phase 2). However, the poorest households, described above, with no stocks after crop losses, who are applying copying strategies as reducing quality and quantity of meals and migrating to obtain their income, will face Crisis (IPC, Phase 3), in areas of Guatemala and Haiti.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

ReliefWeb subscriptions get a revamp

Many of you (more than 150,000 subscribers at the last count!) receive various updates from Reliefweb, including OCHA situation reports, disaster updates, jobs, training and other country-specific …

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.