Central America and Caribbean Food Security Outlook, October 2020 to May 2021

Hurricanes Eta and Iota likely to worsen food security outlook in Central America

KEY MESSAGES

• Crisis (IPC Phase 3) and Stressed (IPC Phase 2) outcomes are expected throughout the region through May 2021. In Central America, the region was already affected by several consecutive years of poor rainfall and the COVID-19 pandemic, which were driving high food assistance needs, especially in the Dry Corridor. The impacts of Hurricanes Eta and Iota, which landed in November, are likely to drive an additional increase in the food insecure population. In Haiti, below-average harvests, macroeconomic challenges, and socio-economic stability continue to drive food insecurity.

• In October, the primera and postrera harvests, rising demand for agricultural labor, and a gradual increase in economic activity due to the lifting of COVID-19 measures were leading to marginal improvements in food availability and access in Central America. However, economic activity remains sluggish due to the impacts of the pandemic and many rural and urban households continue to face difficulty earning sufficient income to afford their food and non-food needs. Crisis (IPC Phase 3) outcomes are expected to persist in the Guatemalan and Honduran Dry Corridor.

• In November, hurricanes Eta and Iota brought between 500 and 1,000 mm of rainfall to northeastern Nicaragua, northern Honduras, and northern and eastern Guatemala, causing extensive floods and landslides. The storms directly affected more than 6 million people and caused extensive damage to crops and farmland, livestock and fishing assets, and critical infrastructure. According to available estimates, over 200,000 hectares of staple food and cash crops were damaged. The effects on agricultural labor demand, livestock and fishing activities, and transportation systems are expected to lead to an increase in the Crisis (IPC Phase 3) population in affected areas. Revised acute food insecurity maps are forthcoming.

• In Haiti, the recent and upcoming harvests and appreciation of the HTG are alleviating food insecurity in parts of the country.

However, crop production is below average and staple food prices remain high, while the underlying macroeconomic challenges and socio-economic instability persist. In September, the retail price of maize and rice ranged up to approximately 80 percent above the five-year average, while the price of beans ranged up to 86 percent of the five-year average.

• Socio-economic instability combined with high and rising food prices are expected to lead to more widespread Crisis (IPC Phase 3) and Stressed (IPC Phase 2) outcomes in Haiti during the lean season, which will begin as early as March. The effect of the Central Bank’s recent monetary interventions on the HTG is expected to diminish, leading to another rise in food prices that reduces household purchasing power. Poor and very poor households will likely continue to adopt crisis or stressed coping strategies in an effort to meet their food consumption needs.