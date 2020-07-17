CDEMA Situation Report #18 - COVID-19 Outbreak in CDEMA Participating States - as of 8:00pm on July 16th, 2020

COVID-19 Regional Surveillance Update for 16th June - The George Alleyne Chronic Disease Research Centre, U.W.I.

In the week to Thursday July 16, 2020 among the 20 CARICOM members and associate members, there have been 697 new confirmed cases (compared to 692 last week, and 902 two weeks ago) and 25 new confirmed deaths (compared to 23 last week, and 20 two weeks ago). Most of these new cases were identified in Haiti (416).The remaining 281 cases were reported in 13 countries: Antigua and Barbuda (1 case); The Bahamas (13 cases); Barbados (6 cases); Belize (9 cases); Bermuda (1 case); Cayman Islands (2 cases); Guyana (28 cases); Jamaica (12 cases); Montserrat (1 case); St. Kitts and Nevis (1 case); St. Vincent and the Grenadines (6 cases); Suriname (184 cases); Turks and Caicos Islands (17 cases).

In the past 24 hours there have been 129 new confirmed cases and 3 new confirmed deaths. With 6902 confirmed cases, 416 of these in the past week, Haiti remains the outbreak hotspot among the CARICOM members. The continuing outbreak in neighbouring Dominican Republic (47,671 cases, 8083 in the past week, 929 deaths) compounds the situation in Haiti.