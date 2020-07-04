CDEMA Situation Report #17 - COVID-19 Outbreak in CDEMA Participating States - as of 8:00pm on July 2nd, 2020

COVID-19 Regional Surveillance Update for 18th June - The George Alleyne Chronic Disease Research Centre, U.W.I.

In the week to Thursday July 2, 2020 among the 20 CARICOM members and associate members, there have been 902 new confirmed cases (compared to 975 last week, and 1080 two weeks ago) and 20 new confirmed deaths (compared to 14 last week, and 28 two weeks ago). Most of these new cases were identified in Haiti (611).The remaining 291 cases were reported in 8 countries: Antigua and Barbuda (1 case); Belize (5 cases); Cayman Islands (5 cases); Guyana (39 cases); Jamaica (29 cases); Suriname (178 cases); Trinidad and Tobago (7 cases); Turks and Caicos Islands (27 cases) In the past 24 hours there have been 93 new confirmed cases and 3 new confirmed deaths. With 6040 confirmed cases, 611 of these in the past week, Haiti remains the outbreak hotspot among the CARICOM members. The continuing outbreak in neighbouring Dominican Republic (33387 cases, 4756 in the past week, 754 deaths) compounds the situation in Haiti. In response to the new cluster of cases on Providenciales, Turks and Caicos has re-imposed localised restrictions.