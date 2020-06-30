CDEMA Situation Report #16 - COVID-19 Outbreak in CDEMA Participating States - as of 8:00pm on 25 June, 2020

COVID-19 Regional Surveillance Update for 18th June - The George Alleyne Chronic Disease Research Centre, U.W.I.

In the week to Thu June 25th, among the 20 CARICOM members and associate members, there have been 975 new confirmed cases (down from 1,080 last week, and 1,269 two weeks ago) and 14 new confirmed deaths (down from 28 new deaths last week, and up compared to 10 new deaths 2 weeks ago). Most of these new cases were identified in Haiti (741). The remaining 234 cases were reported in Suriname (96), Jamaica (52), Antigua and Barbuda (39), Guyana (38), Cayman Islands (3), Bermuda (2), Belize (1), and Turks and Caicos Islands (3). In the past 24 hours there have been 195 new confirmed cases and 4 new confirmed deaths. With 5429 confirmed cases, 741 of these in the past week, Haiti remains the outbreak hotspot among the CARICOM members. The continuing outbreak in neighbouring Dominican Republic (28,631 cases, 4,526 in the past week, 691 deaths) compounds the situation in Haiti. Nine (9) of the 20 CARICOM countries have identified new cases in the past week.