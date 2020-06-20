CDEMA Situation Report #15 - COVID-19 Outbreak in CDEMA Participating States - as of 8:00pm on 18 June, 2020

Restrictions are gradually being lifted among CDEMA Participating States amidst ongoing management of the COVID-19 pandemic

In the week to Thu June 18th, among the 20 CARICOM members and associate members, there have been 1,080 new confirmed cases (down from 1,269 last week, and 1,449 two weeks ago) and 28 new confirmed deaths (up from 10 new deaths last week, and 17 new deaths 2 weeks ago). Most of these new cases were identified in Haiti (892). The remaining 188 cases were reported in Suriname (124), Jamaica (21), Guyana (15), Cayman Islands (13), Trinidad and Tobago (6), Bermuda (3), Belize (2), St Vincent and the Grenadines (2) and with single cases reported in The Bahamas and Barbados. In the past 24 hours there have been 172 new confirmed cases and 2 new confirmed deaths. With 4,688 confirmed cases, 892 of these in the past week, Haiti remains the outbreak hotspot among the CARICOM members. The continuing outbreak in neighbouring Dominican Republic (24,105 cases, 3,297 in the past week, 633 deaths) compounds the situation in Haiti. Eleven of the 20 CARICOM countries have identified new cases in the past week.