CDEMA Situation Report #14 - COVID-19 Outbreak in CDEMA Participating States - as of 8:00pm on 11 June, 2020

COVID 19 Regional Surveillance Update for 11th June The George Alleyne Chronic Disease Research Centre, U.W.I.

In the week to June 11 th, among the 20 CARICOM members and associate members, there have been 1 269 new confirmed cases (down from 1 449 last week, up from 828 new cases 2 weeks ago) and 10 new confirmed deaths (down from 17 new deaths last week and 13 new deaths 2 weeks ago) Most of these new cases were identified in Haiti 1 156 The remaining 113 cases were reported in Suriname 63 The Cayman Islands 24 Jamaica 15 Barbados 4 Guyana 3 and with single cases reported in The Bahamas, Belize, St Lucia, and St Vincent and the Grenadines In the past 24 hours there have been 142 new confirmed cases and 2 new confirmed deaths With 3 796 confirmed cases, 1 156 of these in the past week, Haiti remains the outbreak hotspot among the CARICOM members The continuing outbreak in neighbouring Dominican Republic 20 808 cases, 2 768 in the past week, 550 deaths) compounds the situation in Haiti Ten of the 20 CARICOM countries have identified new cases in the past week.