CDEMA Situation Report #13 - COVID-19 Outbreak in CDEMA Participating States - as of 8:00pm on 4 June, 2020

COVID-19 Regional Surveillance Update for 4th June - The George Alleyne Chronic Disease Research Centre, U.W.I.

Among the 20 CARICOM Member States and Associate Members, there have been 1,449 new confirmed cases Most of these new cases were identified in Haiti (1,320). The remaining 129 cases were reported in Suriname (62), Jamaica (21), Cayman Islands (16), Guyana (14), St Vincent and the Grenadines (8), Bahamas (2), Bermuda (2), Dominica (2), and with single cases reported in Antigua and Barbuda and Trinidad and Tobago.

In the past 24 hours there have been 159 new confirmed cases and 2 new confirmed deaths. With 2,640 confirmed cases, 1,320 of these in the past week, Haiti remains the outbreak hotspot among the CARICOM members. The continuing outbreak in neighbouring Dominican Republic (18,040 cases, 2,317 in the past week, 516 deaths) compounds the situation in Haiti. Eleven (11) of the twenty (20) CARICOM countries have identified cases in the past week, with Suriname reporting a significant outbreak in the past 72 hours.