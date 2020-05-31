CDEMA Situation Report #12 - COVID-19 Outbreak in CDEMA Participating States - as of 8:00pm on 28 May, 2020

Restrictions are gradually being lifted among CDEMA Participating States amidst ongoing management of the COVID-19 pandemic

Situation Update

According to the Caribbean Public Health Agency (CARPHA) Situation Report No. 50 (dated 26 May, 2020), there are 23,792 cases in 33 countries/territories (including 24 CARPHA Member States), in the Caribbean Region. The risk of further importation of cases to the rest of the Caribbean remains Very High. The overarching goal is for all countries to control the pandemic by slowing down the transmission and reducing mortality associated with COVID-19. Since the previous report on May 22, 2020, an additional 2,294 cases of COVID-19 were confirmed in 16 countries within the Caribbean, bringing the region’s total confirmed cases to 23,792 in 33 countries/territories. This new total represents an 11% increase in the number of confirmed cases. There were 819 deaths recorded in the Caribbean region as at May 26, 2020.