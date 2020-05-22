CDEMA Situation Report #11 - COVID-19 Outbreak in CDEMA Participating States - as of 8:00pm on 21 May, 2020

Restrictions are gradually being lifted among CDEMA Participating States amidst ongoing management of the COVID-19 pandemic

COVID-19 Regional Surveillance Update for 21st May - The George Alleyne Chronic Disease Research Centre, U.W.I

● Among the 20 CARICOM Member States and Associate Members, there have been 436 new confirmed cases and 5 new confirmed deaths in the week to Thursday May 21st.

● Most of these cases were identified in Haiti (362). The remaining 74 cases were reported from The Cayman Islands (26), Jamaica (20), Guyana (12), Barbados (5), Bermuda (4), Bahamas (3), and with single cases reported in The British Virgin Islands, Grenada, St Vincent and The Grenadines, and Suriname.

● In the past 24 hours there have been 11 new confirmed cases and no new confirmed deaths.

● With 596 confirmed cases, 362 of these in the past week, Haiti remains the outbreak hotspot among the CARICOM members.

● The major outbreak in neighbouring Dominican Republic (13,477 cases, 2,281 in the past week, 446 deaths) compounds the situation in Haiti.