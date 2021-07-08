CARICOM HEADS OF GOVERNMENT MEET IN EMERGENCY SESSION TODAY ON HAITI

The Conference of Heads of Government of CARICOM will meet in an emergency Caucus on Wednesday 7 July to discuss the current situation in Haiti and the grouping’s response.

Prime Minister of Antigua and Barbuda, the Hon. Gaston Browne, who is Chair of the Community, made the announcement early Wednesday afternoon.

Prime Minister Browne issued a statement on the assassination of Haiti President Jovenel Moise. First Lady Martine Moise, who was also shot, succumbed to her injuries earlier on Wednesday.

“I extend the condolences of my Government and the Governments of the Caribbean Community (CARICOM) to the Haitian people, on the assassination of the President of Haiti, Jovenel Moise, which was reported to have occurred last night, hours after the 42nd CARICOM Heads Regular meeting ended.

“All of CARICOM feels the pain which has been inflicted on Haiti by this killing,” Prime Minister Brown said in the statement.

On Tuesday evening, the CARICOM Heads of Government concluded their Forty-Second Regular Meeting and issued a statement on the situation in Haiti.

In the statement The Heads of Government expressed their grave concern over the untenable situation in Haiti which is in the throes of a protracted political, constitutional and humanitarian crisis. They were particularly alarmed by the precipitous deterioration of security calling into question the state’s ability to protect the people of the country.

Outgoing CARICOM Chair, Prime Minister Dr. Keith Rowley of Trinidad and Tobago said Wednesday that his Government was shocked at the tragic developments in Haiti.

“We offer our deepest condolences to the family of President Moïse and to the Government and People of Haiti, our brothers and sisters in the Caribbean Community (CARICOM) on this most distressing occurrence. Trinidad and Tobago pledges to work together with our CARICOM colleagues and other hemispheric and international partners to support Haiti at this very difficult time,” the Prime Minister said.

Prime Minister of Barbados, the Hon. Mia Mottley described the act as “atrocious” and said Barbados vehemently condemned it.

She added that violence should never be the solution and must be rejected in all circumstances.

"The assassination of President Moise of Haiti is an atrocious act which Barbados vehemently condemns. Violence can never be a solution, and must be rejected in all circumstances.

“Barbados urges all to pause and work at all costs for peace. The Haitian people deserve this. It is the necessary foundation for their stability and for democracy to emerge to protect them against the many vagaries they face, man-made and otherwise,” Prime Minister Mottley said.

President of Guyana, His Excellency Dr. Irfaan Ali called for swift justice.

“I am shocked and stunned by the tragic news of the assassination of the President of the Republic of Haiti, His Excellency Jovenel Moïse. This horrific act is a tragedy for both Haiti and the Caribbean. Those responsible for this indefensible and cowardly execution must be brought swiftly to justice,” he said in a statement.

St. Kitts and Nevis Prime Minister, Dr. the Hon. Timothy Harris also condemned the “this heinous and cowardly act and hope that those responsible will soon be apprehended and brought to justice.”

He extended cocndolences to the family and people of Haiti and hoped that they would find solace and comfort durin this traumatic and challenging time.

The full statement reads:

“It is with a heavy heart that I learned of the extremely sad news of the assassination of the President of the Republic of Haiti, Mr. Jovenel Moïse. I also understand that the First Lady was also seriously injured in the attack and is now receiving medical treatment at a hospital.

"On my own behalf and that of the Government and people of St. Kitts and Nevis, I extend sincere condolences to the family and the people of Haiti and hope that they may find solace and comfort even during this traumatic and challenging time.

"We condemn this heinous and cowardly act and hope that those responsible will soon be apprehended and brought to justice.

“We pray for calm and that good reason will prevail. Let us continue to keep the people of our sister CARICOM Member State in our thoughts and prayers, and as a show of solidarity reach out to the Haitian population who have come to call St. Kitts and Nevis their home.

Prime Minister of Jamaica, the Hon Andrew Holness said the world “the world awoke to the shocking and tragic news of the assassination of Haiti’s President His Excellency Jovenel Moise.

“I have met and spoken with President Moise many times and in all my interactions with him, particularly within the context of CARICOM, I found him to be a man committed to seeing Haiti take her place in the world. This heinous act is a stain on Haiti and a sorrowful time for the region. May God be a special covering over his family and over the people of Haiti during this dark time in the nation’s history.

On his Facebook page, Prime Minister Holness shared his last interaction with President Moise.

Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade of Jamaica, Senator the Hon. Kamina Johnson Smith, tweeted that she was “absolutely shocked” to learn of President Moise’s assassination.

We have just learned the very sad news that the First Lady of Haiti, H.E. Martine Moise, has succumbed to her injuries. I reaffirm our condemnation of this heinous crime together with our deepest sympathies and prayers for a return to peace and stability in Haiti.

The Organisation of American States also issued a statement on Wednesday charactersing the act as “objectionable”.

We condemn in the strongest terms the assassination of the President of Haiti, Jovenel Moise, a criminal act that occurred early today. This attack is an affront to the entire community of democratic nations represented in the Organization of American States (OAS). We most vehemently deplore this attempt to undermine the institutional stability of the country.

We reject this objectionable act. Disagreement and dissent are part of a strong and vigorous system of government. Political assassinations have no place in a democracy. We call for an end to a form of politics that threatens to derail democratic advances and the future of the country.

Our deepest condolences and our solidarity with the Haitian people at this difficult time.

United Nations Secretary-General, Antonio Guterrez, condemned President Moïse assassination in the strongest terms.

“The perpetrators of this crime must be brought to justice. The Secretary-General extends his deepest condolences to the people and Government of Haiti and the family of the late President,” a brief statement said.

The Secretary-General called on all Haitians to “preserve the constitutional order, remain united in the face of this abhorrent act and reject all violence. The United Nations will continue to stand with the Government and the people of Haiti.”