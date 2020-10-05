The Caribbean, USA - Tropical Cyclone TWENTY-SIX (GDACS, NOAA) (ECHO Daily Flash of 5 October 2020)

New Tropical Cyclone TWENTY-SIX formed south of Jamaica on 4 October, moving towards the Cayman Islands and western Cuba, as a tropical depression. On 5 October at 6.00 UTC its centre was approximately 450 km south-east of Grand Cayman Island and 850 km south-east of the far west coast of Cuba, with maximum sustained winds of 55 km/h. TWENTY-SIX is forecast to pass very close to Grand Cayman on 6 October, with maximum sustained winds up to 90 km/h (tropical storm) before approaching the Pinar de Rio Province (western Cuba) with maximum sustained winds up to 120 km/h (Cat. 1 Hurricane). Heavy rain, strong winds and storm surge is forecast over western Haiti, Jamaica, southern and western Cuba, and the Cayman Islands on 5-7 October. A hurricane watch is in effect over the Pinar de Rio Province and the Isle of Youth (western Cuba), and a tropical storm warning over the Cayman Islands.