Haiti + 3 more
The Caribbean, USA - Tropical Cyclone LAURA update (GDACS, NOAA, UN OCHA, UN, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 31 August 2020)
- Following the passage of Hurricane LAURA, the number of fatalities and damage has increased across Haiti, USA and Dominican Republic.
- According to UN OCHA, in Haiti, 31 people died, eight are still missing and 8,835 houses have been flooded or damaged. In USA, media report at least 16 deaths and 312,000 people still without power in Louisiana as of 30 August. In Dominican Republic, the UN reports four fatalities and 9,600 people evacuated.
- For the next 24 hours, moderate to heavy rain is forecast over the south-eastern and central-eastern States of USA while moderate rain is expected over most parts of Hispaniola Island and southern Cuba.