The Caribbean - Tropical Storm ELSA (GDACS, NOAA) (ECHO Daily Flash of 02 July 2021)

Tropical Storm ELSA is moving northwest over the central Atlantic Ocean approaching the Lesser Antilles. On 2 July at 6.00 UTC, its centre was located approximately 270 km north-east the south-eastern coast of Barbados, with maximum sustained winds of 85 km/h.

ELSA is forecast to pass over Windward Islands on late 2 July, move across the eastern Caribbean Sea on 2-3 July, and pass close to the southern coast of Haiti and Dominican Republic on 3 July. After that, by 4 July, ELSA will move near Jamaica and portions of eastern Cuba.