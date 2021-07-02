Haiti + 6 more

The Caribbean - Tropical Storm ELSA (GDACS, NOAA) (ECHO Daily Flash of 02 July 2021)

Format
News and Press Release
Source
Posted
Originally published
Origin
View original

  • Tropical Storm ELSA is moving northwest over the central Atlantic Ocean approaching the Lesser Antilles. On 2 July at 6.00 UTC, its centre was located approximately 270 km north-east the south-eastern coast of Barbados, with maximum sustained winds of 85 km/h.

  • ELSA is forecast to pass over Windward Islands on late 2 July, move across the eastern Caribbean Sea on 2-3 July, and pass close to the southern coast of Haiti and Dominican Republic on 3 July. After that, by 4 July, ELSA will move near Jamaica and portions of eastern Cuba.

  • Heavy rain, strong winds and storm surge are forecast over the Windward and the southern Leeward Islands, Haiti, Dominican Republic and Puerto Rico. A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for Martinique, Saint Lucia, and Saint Vincent and the Grenadines.

Related Content