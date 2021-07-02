Haiti + 6 more
The Caribbean - Tropical Storm ELSA (GDACS, NOAA) (ECHO Daily Flash of 02 July 2021)
Tropical Storm ELSA is moving northwest over the central Atlantic Ocean approaching the Lesser Antilles. On 2 July at 6.00 UTC, its centre was located approximately 270 km north-east the south-eastern coast of Barbados, with maximum sustained winds of 85 km/h.
ELSA is forecast to pass over Windward Islands on late 2 July, move across the eastern Caribbean Sea on 2-3 July, and pass close to the southern coast of Haiti and Dominican Republic on 3 July. After that, by 4 July, ELSA will move near Jamaica and portions of eastern Cuba.
Heavy rain, strong winds and storm surge are forecast over the Windward and the southern Leeward Islands, Haiti, Dominican Republic and Puerto Rico. A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for Martinique, Saint Lucia, and Saint Vincent and the Grenadines.