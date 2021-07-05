The Caribbean - Hurricane ELSA (GDACS, NOAA-NHC, CDEMA, UN OCHA, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 05 July 2021)

The passage of ELSA over the Windward Islands, south-western Dominican Republic and south-western Haiti on 2-5 June, has caused fatalities and damage.

According to the Caribbean Disaster Emergency Management Agency (CDMA) and media, two people died in the Dominican Republic and one in Saint Lucia. In Barbados, about 600 houses have been damaged, while 20 residents were displaced to evacuation centers. Several towns in Saint Vincent and the Grenadines remain isolated. Emergency shelters have been opened in Haiti and 300 volunteers have been mobilised in the Grand-Sud and the Bas-Nord'Ouest, as reported by UN OCHA.

ELSA is moving north-west over the Caribbean Sea, close to the southern coast of Cuba. Up to 180,000 people have been evacuated in Cuba, as ELSA is expected to make landfall in the midday of 5 July, over south-eastern Matanzas Province.