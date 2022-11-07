IOM VISION

In the Caribbean, IOM in collaboration with key stakeholders and a network of partners is committed to humanely and orderly support to communities at risk of displacement before, during and after a disaster and enhancing their resilience against multiple risks by enhancing the capacities of national institutions and organisations and mainstreaming displacement through policy and legislation.

Context Analysis

This Caribbean Environmental Resilience and Disaster Displacement Response Plan 2022 - 2024 defines the Caribbean as all islands in the Caribbean basin plus Guyana, Suriname and Belize, located on the continent, but still members of the Caribbean Community (CARICOM). The plan targets all IOM member states, the American, French, British and Dutch overseas territories except Haiti, for which a separate Crisis Response Plan has been developed. The total population of the Caribbean is 45 million people of which 11,5 million live in Haiti. All independent countries covered are small island developing states (SIDS) and are very diverse in culture, state of development, size and demographics.

As highlighted in the 2020 LAC INFORM Risk Index[1], the Caribbean is one of the regions of the world most prone to a wide range of natural hazards, including hurricanes, floods, landslides, earthquakes, and volcanic eruptions. Rising sea levels and more frequent and intense extreme rainfall events will threaten communities in low-lying coastal areas and a significant number of major urban centres across the region. At the same time, there will be an increase in the frequency of heatwaves and drought, which, paired with reduced net levels of precipitation, will raise the risks of fires in the rainforests of Guyana, Suriname, and Belize. Water scarcity will become a significant challenge in multiple countries too and water quality is likely to deteriorate. Health emergencies, including cholera, zika, and dengue, are also a common and recurrent phenomena. Many if not all these risks will intensify the population movements for which the social protection systems and emergency preparedness and response systems in the Caribbean are not prepared. Gender is a critical dimension of the vulnerability and resilience of the most exposed populations and influences how affected people experience environmental migration and disaster displacement throughout the mobility continuum.

Responding to disasters and increasing numbers of displaced persons will require an increase of response capacities, moving onto longer-term engagement on resilience and disaster risk reduction (DRR) while continuously ensuring the capacity for the swift delivery of assistance when needed. In line with the humanitarian-development-peace nexus, immediate needs must be addressed when they occur while building response capacities and facilitating long term resilience and DRR.