Canada and United States coordinate delivery of Haitian National Police equipment

Statement

October 15, 2022, Ottawa Ontario – Global Affairs Canada

The Honourable Melanie Joly, Minister of Foreign Affairs, the Honourable Anita Anand, Minister of National Defence, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin today issued the following statement on Haiti:

“Today, Canadian and U.S. military aircraft arrived in Port-au-Prince, Haiti to transfer vital Haitian government-purchased security equipment, including tactical and armored vehicles, and supplies to the Director General of the Haitian National Police (HNP). The delivery of the equipment was part of a joint operation involving Royal Canadian Air Force and U.S. Air Force aircraft.

“This equipment will assist the HNP in their fight against criminal actors who are fomenting violence and disrupting the flow of critically-needed humanitarian assistance, hindering efforts to halt the spread of cholera.

“Canada and the United States remain committed to supporting the HNP’s work of protecting and serving the Haitian people. In coordination with international partners, our governments are working with Haitian partners to strengthen Haiti’s capacity to train additional police officers and improve law enforcement operations.

“Canada and the United States commend the international community for mobilizing new commitments in support of Haiti’s most pressing needs, and we urge international partners to deliver on those commitments. We encourage partner nations to contribute to the UN Basket Fund to restore peace and citizen security for the Haitian people. Together with the Government of Haiti, Canada and the United States affirm the importance of working together to support the restoration of security in Haiti.”

Associated link

Canada-Haiti relations

Contacts

Adrien Blanchard

Press Secretary

Office of the Minister of Foreign Affairs

Adrien.Blanchard@international.gc.ca

Media Relations Office

Global Affairs Canada

media@international.gc.ca

Follow us on Twitter: @CanadaFP

Like us on Facebook: Canada’s foreign policy - Global Affairs Canada