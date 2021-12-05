August 14th Earthquake Response, 2 December 2021 - IOM Haiti

On 14 August, a deadly earthquake rocked southwestern Haiti just 12 km northeast of Saint-Louis du Sud and about 125 kilometers west of the capital Port-au-Prince causing 2,200 deaths and leaving 12,000 people injured. Thousands are internally displaced, and hundreds are still missing. The quake severely affected public buildings and homes and damaged critical infrastructure and roads, cutting off access to some areas in the southwest, forcing many to flee their homes in fear that they may collapse, and seek refuge in evacuation shelters and host families. The Sud, Grand’Anse and Nippes departments, particularly the cities of Les Cayes, Jeremie and Anse-à-Veaux, were hit the hardest, suffering extensive damage and destruction, while in Petit-Trou-de-Nippes downed phone lines left the city out of reach. Severe humanitarian access constraints and fragile security situation greatly complicate the humanitarian response in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic.