Annual Report 2021 - Haiti Mission

INTRODUCTION

The International Organization for Migration (IOM) is the leading intergovernmental organization in the field of migration and works with governments, intergovernmental and non-governmental partners to:

• Contribute to the growing operational challenges of migration management;

• Advance understanding of migration issues;

• Encourage economic and social development through migration;

• Respect human dignity and the well-being of migrants.

With 174 member states, 8 other observer states and offices in more than 100 countries, IOM is dedicated to promoting humane and orderly migration for the benefit of all. It does this by providing services and advice to governments and migrants. Haiti has been a member state of IOM since 1995.

IOM works to help manage migration in an orderly and humane manner, to promote international cooperation on migration issues, to respond to the challenges posed by migration, and to provide humanitarian assistance to migrants in need, including refugees and internally displaced persons.

On 19 September 2016, the IOM Director General and the Secretary General of the United Nations (UN) signed an agreement whereby IOM becomes an affiliated organization of the United Nations. Under the Agreement, the United Nations recognizes IOM as an indispensable player in the field of human mobility, which includes the protection of migrants and displaced persons in communities affected by migration, the resettlement of refugees and displaced persons and, voluntary returns and integration of migration into national development plans.